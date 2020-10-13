German laboratories group Synlab hires banks for 2021 IPO - sources

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German laboratory services group Synlab is pushing ahead with preparations for a planned stock market listing next year and has drafted banks to organise the deal, people close to the matter said.

The company, owned by private equity group Cinven, has mandated Goldman Sachs GS.N and JP Morgan JPM.N as so-called global coordinators of the initial public offering, which could value Synlab at 5 to 6 billion euros ($5.9-$7.1 billion).

Cinven and the banks declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8496 euros)

(Additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

