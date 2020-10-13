US Markets
GS

German laboratories group Synlab hires banks for 2021 IPO - sources

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

German laboratory services group Synlab is pushing ahead with preparations for a planned stock market listing next year and has drafted banks to organise the deal, people close to the matter said.

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German laboratory services group Synlab is pushing ahead with preparations for a planned stock market listing next year and has drafted banks to organise the deal, people close to the matter said.

The company, owned by private equity group Cinven, has mandated Goldman Sachs GS.N and JP Morgan JPM.N as so-called global coordinators of the initial public offering, which could value Synlab at 5 to 6 billion euros ($5.9-$7.1 billion).

Cinven and the banks declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8496 euros)

(Additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular