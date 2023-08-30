German July import prices down 13.2% y/y

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German import prices decreased by 13.2% year on year in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 13.1% year-on-year decline.

