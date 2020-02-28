German jobless total unexpectedly falls by 10,000 in February

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German unemployment dropped unexpectedly in February, the Federal Labour Office said on Friday, suggesting that the strong job market will continue to propel growth in Europe's largest economy.

Data from the Labour Office showed the number of people out of work fell by 10,000 to 2.262 million in seasonally adjusted terms. That confounded a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 3,000.

The unemployment rate was steady at 5.0%.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)

