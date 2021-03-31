German jobless falls by 8,000 in March

Contributor
Madeline Chambers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German unemployment fell in March, data showed on Wednesday, as lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus Europe's biggest economy had a limited effect on the labour market.

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in March, data showed on Wednesday, as lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus Europe's biggest economy had a limited effect on the labour market.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 8,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.745 million.

Germany is struggling to control a third wave of the pandemic and has been in lockdown since November although some measures were eased in early March with schools and hairdressers re-opening.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 6.0%.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More