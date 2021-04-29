German job market data disappoints in further setback for recovery

German unemployment rose unexpectedly in April and companies put more staff on shorter working hours in subsidized job protection schemes, data showed on Thursday, in a further pandemic-related setback for a fragile recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.760 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 10,000.

The number of employees put on short-time work schemes increased to 3.27 million in February from 2.9 million in January, the office added.

