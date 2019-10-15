US Markets

German investor sentiment falls less than expected in October

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
The mood among German investors worsened only slightly in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, beating an analyst consensus for a bigger drop amid concerns that Europe's biggest economy could be headed towards a recession.

In its monthly survey, ZEW said that an index showing economic sentiment among investors fell to -22.8 points in October from -22.5 points in the previous month, while a second index, measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current shape, fell to -25.3 from -19.9 points.

"The recent settlement in the trade dispute between the USA and China does not seem to diminish economic scepticism at this stage,” ZEW President Achim Wambach was quoted as saying.

