German investor sentiment falls less than expected in October

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The mood among German investors worsened only slightly in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, beating an analyst consensus for a bigger drop amid concerns that Europe's biggest economy could be headed towards a recession.

In its monthly survey, ZEW said that an index showing economic sentiment among investors fell to -22.8 points in October from -22.5 points in the previous month, while a second index, measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current shape, fell to -25.3 from -19.9 points.

"The recent settlement in the trade dispute between the USA and China does not seem to diminish economic scepticism at this stage,” ZEW President Achim Wambach was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

