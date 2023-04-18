German investor morale unexpectedly falls in April - ZEW

Adds details

BERLIN, April 18 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment unexpectedly fell in April as financial market experts see more restrictive credit conditions in the coming months, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

The institute's economic sentiment index decreased to 4.1 from 13.0 in March.

A Reuters poll had pointed to an April reading of 15.3.

"The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment has dropped noticeably and currently points to an unchanged economic situation for the next six months," said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

The assessment of the economic situation in Germany, however, improved considerably, rising to -32.5 points from -46.5 the month before and above analysts' prediction of -40.0.

Despite the improvement, the economic situation is still considered relatively negative, the report said.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.