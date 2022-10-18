German investor morale sees slight rise in October - ZEW

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment rose slightly in October, even as the current economic situation was assessed as significantly worse than the previous month, leaving little room for optimism.

The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index grew slightly in October, to -59.2, from -61.9 in September.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a October reading of -65.7.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

