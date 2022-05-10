German investor morale rises in May as expectations moderate

German investor sentiment rose slightly in May on expectations that a deterioration in Europe's largest economy will be less intense than previously expected.

The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index rose to -34.3 points from -41.0 in April. A Reuters poll had pointed to a May reading of -42.0.

ZEW President Achim Wambach said investors were still expecting a deterioration in the economy, "however, with a lower intensity."

An index for current conditions fell to -36.5 from -30.8. The consensus forecast was for a reading of -35.0.

