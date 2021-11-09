German investor morale rises as price pressures seen easing

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in November on expectations that price pressures will ease at the start of next year and growth will pick up in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors' economic sentiment increased to 31.7 from 22.3 points in October. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 20.0.

"Financial market experts are more optimistic about the coming six months," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

"For the first quarter of 2022, they expect growth to pick up again and inflation to fall both in Germany and the euro zone," he added.

A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions fell to 12.5 from 21.6 in October. That compared with a consensus forecast for 18.0.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.