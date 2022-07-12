German investor morale nosedives in July

Adds details, analyst

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment fell sharply in July, weighed down by major concerns about Germany's energy supply, pandemic-related lockdowns in China and the ECB's announced interest rake hike.

The ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday its economic sentiment index fell to -53.8 points from -28.0 in June, which is even slightly below the values seen in March 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a July reading of -38.3.

"Experts assess the current economic situation significantly more negatively than in the previous month and have further lowered their already unfavourable forecast for the next six months," said ZEW President Achim Wambach.

"Expectations for energy-intensive and export-oriented sectors of the economy have fallen particularly sharply."

An index for current conditions fell to -45.8 from -27.6. The consensus forecast was for a reading of -34.5.

"Because of serious grounds for a recession, fear has taken the wheel," said Alexander Krueger, chief economist at the private bank Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe.

"The threat of a stop to gas deliveries and the strong drop in real wages in particular are leading to the blues," he said.

