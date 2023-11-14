News & Insights

German investor morale improves more than expected in November - ZEW

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 14, 2023 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, details in paragraph 6, VP Bank analyst in paragraphs 7-8

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German investor morale improved more than expected in November, entering positive territory for the first time since April, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

The institute's economic sentiment index rose to 9.8 points from -1.1 points in October, beating forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters of a November reading of 5.0 points.

The expectations index rose for a fourth straight month, suggesting respondents expect the economic situation in Germany to improve over the coming six months.

However, the assessment measuring the current situation in Germany was barely changed, rising by 0.1 points to -79.8.

"These observations support the impression that the economic development in Germany has bottomed out," said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

"The unchanged assessment of the current situation is particularly remarkable given the deterioration in the assessment of the overall economic situation in the eurozone."

VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel pointed to falling energy prices, no further deterioration in the interest rate situation and falling inflation as contributing to the improved outlook.

"Nobody is expecting the German economy to suddenly enter a phase of dynamic growth, but it would be good if the difficult economic situation did not deteriorate further," said Gitzel.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Linda Pasquini and Christina Fincher)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.