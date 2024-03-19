News & Insights

German investor morale improves more than expected in March, finds ZEW

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

March 19, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - German investor morale improved more than expected in March on expectations of a cut in ECB interest rates and a stronger China, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

"More than 80% of those surveyed anticipate that the ECB will cut interest rates in the next six months," said ZEW President Achim Wambach, adding that this could explain the more optimistic outlook for the country's construction industry.

"The German export sector benefits from the increased economic expectations for China as well as the expected depreciation of the dollar against the euro," he added.

The ZEW institutereported a rise in its economic sentiment index to 31.7 points from 19.9 points in February, beating a poll of analysts by Reuters that pointed to a March reading of 20.5.

By comparison, the assessment of the current situation improved only slightly, rising to -80.5 from -81.7 last month.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.