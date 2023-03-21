German investor morale falls more than expected in March - ZEW

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - German investor sentiment fell more than expected in March, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday.

The institute's economic sentiment index decreased to 13.0 from 28.1 in February.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a March reading of 17.1.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

