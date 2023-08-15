News & Insights

German investor morale brightens unexpectedly in August - ZEW

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 15, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraphs 3-4, adds details in paragraphs 5-6

BERLIN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German investor morale improved unexpectedly in August, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, reporting a rise in its economic sentiment index to -12.3 points from -14.7 points in July.

Analysts polled by Reuters had pointed to an August reading of -14.7.

"Financial market experts thus anticipate a slight uptick in the economic situation by year-end," said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

"However, these heightened expectations need to be viewed in the context of a significantly worsened assessment of the current economic situation in Germany," he added.

The index measuring the assessment of the current situation in Europe's largest economy plunged further than expected in August, to -71.3 in August from -59.5 the month before.

Analysts had forecast an August reading of -63.0.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.