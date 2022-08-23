Commodities

German investor Kuehne does not plan to further boost Lufthansa stake - FAZ

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne is not planning to increase his stake in Lufthansa beyond 15%, he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) -

Kuehne increased his stake in the German flag carrier to 15% in July, making him the biggest shareholder.

When asked whether he would make a move when the German government sells its remaining stake of less than 10% in Lufthansa, which it must do by next year at the latest, Kuehne said that such an increase would be out of the question.

"We would then have a blocking minority of 25%. Politically, that's probably not feasible," he told the newspaper.

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG HLAG.DE.

