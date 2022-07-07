Commodities

German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE to 15% from 10%, Lufthansa said late on Wednesday, making him the biggest shareholder in the German flag carrier.

The news pushed shares in the airline 2.4% higher at market open on Thursday. At Wednesday's closing price, 5% of shares in Lufthansa were worth around 330 million euros ($337 million).

Kuehne had most recently boosted his stake in Lufthansa to 10% in April. The German government holds around 14% of Lufthansa via its Economic Stabilisation Fund.

Kuehne has said in the past that he aimed to be a long-term, stable and reliable partner for Lufthansa.

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG HLAG.DE.

($1 = 0.9792 euros)

(Reporting by Anika Ross and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Miranda Murray)

