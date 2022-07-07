German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 15%

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE to 15% from 10%, Lufthansa said late on Wednesday, making him the biggest shareholder in the German flag carrier.

Kuehne had boosted his stake in Lufthansa to 10% in April.

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG HLAG.DE.

(Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Miranda Murray)

