Commodities

German investor Kuehne boosts stake in Lufthansa to 10%

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa to 10%, Kuehne Holding AG said in a statement on Monday.

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - German logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kuehne has increased his stake in Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa LHAG.DE to 10%, Kuehne Holding AG said in a statement on Monday.

Kuehne, 84, had earlier boosted his stake in Lufthansa to 5% about a month ago, becoming the airline's second-biggest shareholder behind the German government, according to Refinitiv data.

Kuehne Holding AG has acquired a stake of 10% in Deutsche Lufthansa AG on the market via a wholly owned German subsidiary, the holding company owned by Klaus-Michael Kuehne said.

"The investment in Deutsche Lufthansa represents an excellent rounding off of the existing portfolio, in which logistical knowhow is bundled through various independent holdings," Kuehne was quoted as saying in the statement.

The German billionaire is also the controlling shareholder of Swiss logistics firm Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.S and has a 30% stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG HLAG.DE.

Lufthansa said last week it had signed a revolving credit facility of 2.0 billion euros ($2.18 billion) with a syndicate of international relationship banks to boost its liquidity.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular