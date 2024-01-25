German insurers see premium income up 3.8% in 2024

MUNICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rising wages and a let-up in inflation will help German insurers book a 3.8% increase in premium income in 2024, the German Insurance Association (GDV) forecast on Thursday.

That compares with a 0.6% increase to 224.7 billion euros in 2023, GDV said, below its expectations last July for a 1.3% increase for the year.

"Considering the difficult conditions and global uncertainties, we can be quite satisfied with the result for 2023," said Norbert Rollinger, GDV president.

"We are even somewhat more optimistic for the current financial year."

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Rachel More)

