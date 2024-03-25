German institutes slash 2024 GDP forecast to 0.1%, sources say

Recasts with own source, adds inflation from paragraph 4

March 25 (Reuters) - Leading German economic institutes have slashed their joint forecast for growth in Germany this year, to 0.1% from a previous 1.3%, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The institutes forecast the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) to increase by 1.4% in 2025, slightly revised from 1.5% previously.

Business daily Handelsblatt first reported on the revised forecasts.

The institutes expect a significant decline in inflation, forecast at 2.3% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025, Handelsblatt reported citing government sources.

German inflation stood at 5.9% in 2023.

The full joint economic outlook, compiled by research institutions including Ifo, DIW and IfW, will be presented in Berlin on Wednesday.

