German institute finds 20 sampled antigen tests also detect Omicron

Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) vaccine regulator said an evaluation of 20 antigen tests on the market showed no reduction in their ability to detect the COVID-19 Omicron variant over previous variants.

PEI, which worked with the Robert Koch Institute on the evaluation, said on Thursday that the sensitivity of an "exemplary" sample of 20 tests for professional users was not reduced when compared to their ability to detect the original Wuhan virus and the now supplanted Delta variant.

In a media briefing, PEI president Klaus Cichutek said the reliability regarding Omicron could be generalised to the majority of antigen tests on the market that check for the same parts of the viral genetic sequence as the evaluated tests.

PEI has contacted manufacturers of tests where that mechanism has not been disclosed to get a better idea of the sensitivity for those products as well, it said.

