News & Insights

US Markets

German inflation rose 6.5% in July

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

August 08, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Friederike Heine for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German inflation rose in July, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, increased by 6.5% on the year in July.

This follows a 6.8% increase in June.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.