German inflation rose 6.5% in July

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German inflation rose in July, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, increased by 6.5% on the year in July.

This follows a 6.8% increase in June.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

