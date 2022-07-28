German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 8.5% on the year, following an 8.2% rise in June, the federal statistics office said.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an overall annual HICP reading of 8.1% in July.

