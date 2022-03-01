US Markets

German inflation rises in February

Contributor
Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German annual inflation rose in February after a slight decline at the beginning of the year due to uncertainties resulting from coronavirus-related effects such as supply bottlenecks, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German annual inflation rose in February after a slight decline at the beginning of the year due to uncertainties resulting from coronavirus-related effects such as supply bottlenecks, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 5.5% on the year after 5.1% in January, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.1% year on year after an inflation rate of 4.9% in January.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the CPI rate to rise to 5.1% and the HICP figure to grow to 5.4%.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)

((zuzanna.szymanska@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 4036 18603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular