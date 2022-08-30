US Markets

German inflation rises 8.8% in August

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Crowdstrike logo on their building
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

German inflation rose in August, pushed up by skyrocketing prices for energy and food products, data showed on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose in August, pushed up by skyrocketing prices for energy and food products, data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 8.8% on the year, following an unexpected 8.5% rise in July, the federal statistics office said.

The annual HICP reading for August was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular