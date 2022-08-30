German inflation rises 8.8% in August

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose in August, pushed up by skyrocketing prices for energy and food products, data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased by 8.8% on the year, following an unexpected 8.5% rise in July, the federal statistics office said.

The annual HICP reading for August was in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.