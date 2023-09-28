News & Insights

US Markets

German inflation falls to lowest level since start of Ukraine war

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

September 28, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez, Miranda Murray, Friederike Heine for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German inflation fell in September to its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, data showed on Thursday, signalling what could be the beginning of the end for the high inflation that has weighed heavily on Europe's largest economy.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 4.3% on the year in September, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast harmonised annual inflation of 4.5% after a reading of 6.4% in August.

Germany's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, was 4.6% in September, down from 5.5% in August.

The statistics office offers a breakdown of the data on its website.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.