German inflation falls to lowest level since start of Ukraine war

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German inflation fell in September to its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, data showed on Thursday, signalling what could be the beginning of the end for the high inflation that has weighed heavily on Europe's largest economy.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 4.3% on the year in September, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast harmonised annual inflation of 4.5% after a reading of 6.4% in August.

Germany's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, was 4.6% in September, down from 5.5% in August.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Miranda Murray and Friederike Heine)

