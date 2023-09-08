German inflation eases to 6.4% in August

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in August to 6.4%, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose 6.5% year on year in July.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by John Stonestreet)

