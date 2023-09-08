News & Insights

US Markets

German inflation eases to 6.4% in August

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

September 08, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in August to 6.4%, the federal statistics office said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose 6.5% year on year in July.

The statistics office gives more details on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by John Stonestreet)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.