German inflation eases to 4.3% in September

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in September to 4.3%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose 6.4% year-on-year in August.

The statistics office gives more details on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Ozan Ergenay)

