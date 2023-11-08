News & Insights

German inflation eases to 3.0% in October

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 08, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in October to 3.0%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen 4.3% year-on-year in September.

The statistics office gives more details on its website.

