German inflation eases to 3.0% in October

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in October to 3.0%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen 4.3% year-on-year in September.
The statistics office gives more details on its website.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
((Miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.