German inflation eases to 3.0% in October

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German inflation eased in October to 3.0%, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen 4.3% year-on-year in September.

The statistics office gives more details on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.