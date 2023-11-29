German inflation eases to 2.3% in November

Adds core inflation in paragraph 4

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German inflation eased more than expected in November due to lower energy prices, data from the federal statistics office showed on Wednesday.

The inflation rate fell to 2.3% in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected inflation to ease to 2.6%.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, had risen by 3.0% year-on-year in October.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 3.8% in November from 4.3% the previous month.

