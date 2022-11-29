US Markets

German inflation eases slightly in November

November 29, 2022 — 08:17 am EST

Adds details, background

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by 11.3% on the year in November, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts by analysts polled by Reuters.

October saw the highest reading since comparable data going back to 1996 with harmonized inflation up 11.6% on the year.

Compared with October, prices were unchanged, the office added. Analysts had forecast a 0.1% month-on-month rise.

Energy prices eased slightly in November but were still up 38.4% compared with the same period last year, while food prices had similarly increased by 21%, according to the office.

