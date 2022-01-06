German inflation eases in December as expected

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German annual inflation slowed in December for the first time since June, but it remained well above the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2% for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German annual inflation slowed in December for the first time since June, but it remained well above the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2% for the euro zone as a whole, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 5.7% year-on-year following a record increase of 6.0% in November, the German Federal Statistics Office said.

The national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5.3% year-on-year, which marked a further acceleration in price pressures after an inflation rate of 5.2% in November.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters