German inflation beats forecasts with June rise

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

June 29, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in June, interrupting a steady decline since the start of the year and suggesting a bumpy road ahead.

By comparison, inflation fell sharply in Spain to 1.6% and to 6.7% in Italy. French inflation data is due on Friday.

Non-harmonized consumer prices rose 6.4% in June year-on-year, following a 6.1% rise in the previous month.

Compared to May, prices increased by 0.4% in EU-harmonized terms, the office added.

Analysts had expected harmonised data to increase by 0.3% on the previous month and grow by 6.7% on an annual basis.

The statistics office offers a breakdown on its website.

