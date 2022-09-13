German industry's expectations gloomy on possible energy shortage - ZEW

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The prospect of energy shortages in winter has made the expectations of large parts of the German industry even more negative, said the ZEW economic research institute on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The prospect of energy shortages in winter has made the expectations of large parts of the German industry even more negative, said the ZEW economic research institute on Tuesday.

"Together with the more negative assessment of the current situation, the outlook for the next six months has deteriorated further," said ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters