German industry output suffers biggest slump since 2009

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output registered its biggest drop in more than a decade in December, highlighting the weakness of the manufacturing sector that is dragging on overall growth in Europe's largest economy. Industrial production tumbled by 3.5% on the month, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% fall, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. The drop was the biggest since January 2009, a Statistics Office official said. The November output reading was revised to an increase of 1.2% after a previously reported 1.1% rise. Separate trade figures showed seasonally adjusted exports edged up by 0.1% on the month while imports fell by 0.7% in December. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin) ((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GERMANY ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (URGENT)

