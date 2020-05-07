German industry output falls at record pace in March; worse predicted

Adds details, context

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German industry output plunged 9.2% in March, its fastest rate of decline since current records began in 1991, data showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for goods from Europe's biggest economy.

The car sector, which was Germany’s biggest exporter and employer of more than 800,000 people before the outbreak, contracted by 31.1% on the month.

Analysts said worse was in store, with Andreas Scheuerle of DekaBank calling the headline reading "a curtain raiser for the horror show".

Expectations in a Reuters poll were for a 7.5% drop.

A breakdown of the data showed that the export-dependent manufacturing sector was most affected by the slump in demand, contracting by 11.6%, including a 16.5% drop in capital goods.

Construction offered the only glimmer of hope as activity in that sector rose by almost 2%, the data showed.

The data reflected the impact of a shutdown and restrictions that Germany imposed in mid-March to slow the spread of the virus, which it has so withstood better than the United States and most of its European neighbours.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Rene Wagner Editing by Thomas Seythal and John Stonestreet)

