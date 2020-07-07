German industry expects production to rise in coming months - Ifo

Industrial firms in Europe's largest economy expect their production to increase in the coming three months, a survey published by Germany's Ifo institute on Tuesday showed.

Ifo said its production index climbed to 4.3 points in June from -19.5 in May, marking its second biggest increase since German reunification three decades ago.

Many German firms had halted production during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

