German industrial production posts biggest increase in 1-1/2 years

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output posted its biggest increase in 1-1/2 years in November, data showed on Thursday, in a sign that Europe's largest economy gained momentum in the fourth quarter.

Industrial production rose by 1.1% on the month, beating expectations for a 0.7% rise, figures from the statistics office showed. That was driven by stronger production in manufacturing and booming construction.

The October reading was revised up to a 1.0% fall from a previously reported 1.7% decrease.

"That's two pieces of good news for the price of one," LBBW analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch said, adding that the data should help dispel any remaining fears of an economic recession. But he added that the outlook for manufacturers remained clouded.

Germany's export-dependent manufacturers have been struggling with sluggish demand from abroad as well as business uncertainty linked to trade disputes and Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Trade figures also published on Thursday underlined the difficult outlook, with data from the statistics office showing exports fell 2.3% on the month in November while imports edged down 0.5%, narrowing the trade surplus to 18.3 billion euros.

