German industrial production posts biggest increase in 1-1/2 years

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output jumped more than expected in November, posting its steepest rise in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday.

Industrial production was up by 1.1% on the month, beating expectations for a 0.7% rise, figures released by the statistics office showed.

The October reading was revised to a 1.0% fall after a previously reported 1.7% decrease.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

