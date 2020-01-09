German industrial production posts biggest increase in 1-1/2 years

Contributor
Michael Nienaber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

German industrial output jumped more than expected in November, posting its steepest rise in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday.

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German industrial output jumped more than expected in November, posting its steepest rise in 1-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday.

Industrial production was up by 1.1% on the month, beating expectations for a 0.7% rise, figures released by the statistics office showed.

The October reading was revised to a 1.0% fall after a previously reported 1.7% decrease.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((berlin.newsroom (at) thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5156;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More