German industrial output ticks up unexpectedly

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German industrial production posted an unexpected but modest increase in June, official data showed on Friday, despite supply chain problems weighing on manufacturing.

Industrial output grew by 0.4% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.3% decline in June.

For May, the office revised down its figure to -0.1%

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.