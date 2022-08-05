German industrial output ticks up unexpectedly

German industrial production posted an unexpected but modest increase in June, official data showed on Friday, despite supply chain problems weighing on manufacturing.

Industrial output grew by 0.4% on the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office said.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a 0.3% decline in June.

For May, the office revised down its figure to -0.1%

