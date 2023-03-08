German industrial output rises more than expected in January

Adds details from statistics office, German retail sales data

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose significantly more than expected in January, increasing by 3.5% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Wednesday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to an increase of 1.4% for the month.

The positive development "was driven in particular by strong growth in the manufacturing of electronic equipment ... and chemicals," the statistics office said.

It added that motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts manufacturing, as well as pharmaceutical products manufacturing, had shown a strong negative trend.

Also on Wednesday, the statistical office said that German retail sales had fallen unexpectedly in January by 0.3% in real terms compared to the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.0% rise in

price-adjusted terms.

