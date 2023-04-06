German industrial output rises more than expected in February

April 06, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Linda Pasquini and Maria Martinez for Reuters

BERLIN, April 6 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose significantly more than expected in February due in part to vehicle manufacturing, increasing 2.0% on the previous month, the federal statistical office said on Thursday.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had pointed to a slight increase of 0.1%.

The statistics office also revised the figure for January to a 3.7% increase, up from 3.5%. With the revision, the adjusted index of production since December 2022 rose by 5.8%, which more than compensated the significant decline of 2.4% in December.

Year-on-year, industrial production rose 0.6% in February.

Production expanded in most economic sectors in February but manufacturing of motor vehicles, Germany’s largest industrial sector, accounted for a particularly large share of the increase.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Maria Martinez; Editing by Friederike Heine)

