German industrial output rises less than expected in May

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

German industrial production rose less than expected in May as supply chains problems caused by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China make it difficult to process orders, official data showed on Thursday.

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production rose less than expected in May as supply chains problems caused by the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China make it difficult to process orders, official data showed on Thursday.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output rose by 0.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.3% in April.

A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 0.4% in May.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((matthias.williams@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More