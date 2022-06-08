German industrial output rises less than expected in April

German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and the war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output rose by 0.7% on the month after an upwardly revised fall of 3.7% in March.

A Reuters poll had pointed to output as growing 1.0% in April.

