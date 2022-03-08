German industrial output rises in January

German industrial production rose in January as unusually mild weather allowed production in construction to recover from a slump the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said the country's industrial output rose 2.7% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 1.1% in December. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.5% in January.

