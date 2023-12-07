German industrial output posts unexpected fall in October

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell unexpectedly in October by 0.4% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% rise.

(Writing by Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

