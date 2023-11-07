News & Insights

German industrial output posts stronger-than-forecast fall in September

November 07, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production fell more than forecast in September by 1.4% compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.1% decline.

(Writing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)

