German industrial output posts record plunge in April due to coronavirus outbreak

Michael Nienaber Reuters
German industrial output posted its steepest plunge on record in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced companies in Europe's largest economy to scale back production, data showed on Monday.

Industrial output dropped by 17.9% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had pointed to a drop of 16.0%.

