German industrial output falls unexpectedly in October

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

December 07, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.4% in October compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, marking the fifth monthly decline in a row.

The drop was due largely to a decline in production at the mechanical engineering sector, the office said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% rise.

In September, production fell 1.3% month-on-month, according to revised data compared to an reported decline of 1.4%.initially

The office published more detailed data on its website.

