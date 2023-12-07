German industrial output falls unexpectedly in October

Adds details

BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production unexpectedly fell 0.4% in October compared to the previous month, the federal statistics office said on Thursday, marking the fifth monthly decline in a row.

The drop was due largely to a decline in production at the mechanical engineering sector, the office said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 0.2% rise.

In September, production fell 1.3% month-on-month, according to revised data compared to an reported decline of 1.4%.initially

The office published more detailed data on its website.

(Writing by Ozan Ergenay and Linda Pasquini, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

